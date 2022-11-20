Izvestia: The State Duma will consider a bill on a day off on December 31

The State Duma will consider a bill according to which it is proposed to make December 31 a day off at the federal level. It is reported “News”.

Amendments to Article 112 of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation were proposed in the Liberal Democratic Party. According to them, December 31 will be a day off during the New Year holidays instead of January 8, which, in turn, will be a working day. Based on many years of practice, it can be concluded that many employees take days off or leave without pay on this day, and labor functions are not performed in full, the authors of the project explained.