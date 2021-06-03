First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Budget and Taxes of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Mikhail Shchapov said that in Russia it is worth raising the tax for citizens with a large number of apartments and real estate of a large area, reports URA.RU.

Shchapov explained that the real estate tax should be raised for those citizens who, in addition to one apartment, have several others that are rented out. The deputy proposed to introduce an additional load when exceeding a certain area per citizen in the property. “For example, 100 or more squares per person is clearly a sign of wealth, and an increased property tax rate can be discussed,” he stressed.

The Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Budget and Taxes added that additional calculations would be required to introduce a new tax. In addition, Shchapov wanted to increase the burden on the wealthiest Russians. According to the deputy, it is necessary to increase taxes on expensive cars and yachts.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov proposed to personally raise taxes for such citizens as singer Olga Buzova and tiktoker Danya Milokhin. He believes that the proceeds can be used to help poor Russians.

In the spring of 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed raising the income tax from 13% to 15% for people with an annual income of more than five million rubles. In October, the corresponding law was adopted, and in 2021 it came into force.