The State Duma wanted to financially help the Grozny football club Akhmat after the US sanctions. It is reported by TASS…

In the lower house of parliament, they called an unreasonable decision to impose sanctions on a sports club and decided to develop specific support measures for sports organizations that have fallen into a difficult financial situation through the fault of the United States. The State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs supported the initiatives for financial support of “Akhmat” and began developing an appeal indicating specific measures.

In December last year, the United States, simultaneously with Great Britain, imposed sanctions against the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, companies associated with him and people from his entourage because of “human rights violations.” The sanctions included Akhmat Kadyrov’s fund, Akhmat football club, MMA promotion Absolute Championship Akhmat, MMA promotion Absolute Championship Akhmat, Chechen Mineral Waters and Megastroyinvest.

After that, the president of the football “Akhmat” Magomed Daudov said that the sanctions would not affect the work of the team, since they do not use the services of American banks. He felt that the United States had demonstrated its weakness.