The leader of the SRZP Mironov said that the State Duma is preparing amendments on the right of combatants to weapons

The State Duma wanted to give the territorial defense units of the border regions of Russia the right to use small arms. The preparation of the relevant amendments to the legislation was announced by the leader of the faction “A Just Russia – For the Truth” (SRZP) Sergei Mironov in his Telegram-channel.