The State Duma proposed to tighten control over the rail transportation of fuel and the tariff setting of Russian Railways in connection with the growth in the cost of transportation at a rate higher than inflation, as well as to conduct inspections by the Federal Antimonopoly Service on the fact of an increase in the delivery time of goods. Such initiatives were sent to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin by the head of the A Just Russia – For Truth party, Sergei Mironov, and the head of the Duma Committee for the Protection of Competition, Valery Gartung – Izvestia got acquainted with the document dated August 14.

Motor fuel prices are rising faster than inflation […] At the same time, the duration of its delivery to the regions by rail increases. Fuel loaded on rail transport does not reach filling stations for weeks, which creates unsatisfied demand in the market and leads to higher prices. There are cases of Russian Railways refusing to accept certain types of cargo for transportation, ”the letter says.

As Izvestiya wrote earlier, at the end of July, the time for transporting fuel by rail in Russia doubled compared to last year. The industry then explained that the Russian Railways tracks were overloaded due to the need to reorient coal exports from western directions to the east. The reason was the changed economic conditions – in the light of anti-Russian sanctions, we had to rebuild our supply chains. According to the Russian Fuel Union (RTS), about a third of all commercial gasoline is on the way.

Russian Railways then explained that fuel for domestic needs has priority in acceptance for transportation on the Russian railway network. The company accepts all volumes that are presented by the oil business.

There and roads: the State Duma called for strengthening control over railway transportation of fuel