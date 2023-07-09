The State Duma told why it is impossible to agree to the construction of buildings in violation

If a neighbor asks to coordinate the construction of a building with obvious violations, you should not agree to this, said State Duma deputy Sergei Gavrilov. Writes about it RIA News.

According to him, this may affect another site and reduce its sale price. The politician specified that the neighbor’s extension wall could be built close to the house. This creates an additional shadow. “In addition, having built a house with a violation, the owner will set up a future buyer during the sale. And if you have already purchased such a house yourself, then there is a possibility that the neighbor will sue, ”he said why such proposals should be refused.

He urged not to agree to the construction of something with obvious violations. “This applies to indents, limiting construction parameters, including heights, to prevent violations of security zones,” the deputy urged.

In early May 2023, the Russian government passed a resolution according to which unauthorized buildings in the dacha could be at risk of demolition.