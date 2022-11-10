Izvestia: Deputy Lantratova called for responsibility for LGBT propaganda in games

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education Yana Lantratova called for the introduction of administrative responsibility for LGBT propaganda in computer games. About it write Izvestia, referring to the developments of the deputy.

According to the parliamentarian, the sphere of video and computer games in Russia is not regulated “properly”. There are no barriers that could protect children from the demonstration of acts of violence. “There is also no ban on the promotion of non-traditional values ​​and the desire to change sex in this segment of entertainment,” she stressed.

The deputy added that there are heroes with non-traditional sexual orientation in the games. According to her, the American LGBT organization has created an award for the best characters of computer and video games, which put forward projects with “a special attention to the realities of this community.”

“The amendments are necessary to ensure the safety of content and preserve the health of citizens, as well as to prevent the commission of socially dangerous acts under the influence of game content. Such information may include propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations and the desire to change sex, as well as other involvement of minors in committing illegal acts, ”the deputy explained.

According to the publication, the State Duma will adopt the bill in the second reading on November 27, and by the end of this week will collect amendments to it.

On October 27, State Duma deputies adopted in the first reading a bill banning propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations in Russia. The document provides for a ban on the dissemination of information about LGBT people and propaganda of pedophilia. Calls for gender reassignment among teenagers on the Internet, media, books, audiovisual services, movies and advertising are also prohibited.