Deputy Delyagin urged to freeze Western assets in favor of Russia

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy Mikhail Delyagin called for the freezing of Western assets in favor of Russia after the US announced that it would pay for the damage caused to Ukraine. He shared his opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The deputy said that talks about a response to the actions of the West have been going on for a year and a half.

“But this interferes with politics: “here we fight, here we trade.” People who serve in the Russian state, but consider themselves part of other states, block these attempts (to introduce retaliatory measures – approx. “Tapes.ru”) by all means. We still have not carried out deoffshorization and have not banned the withdrawal of capital from the country,” Delyagin said.

According to the deputy, a significant number of companies remain in Russia, which officially declare that they direct the profit from sales to finance Ukraine.

“Moreover, it is clear that this funding is not for humanitarian programs. And only in relation to one single Mars, the regional prosecutor’s office is checking. And a huge number of enterprises are simply owned by businessmen who say they support Ukraine and do not hide it at all,” he said.

Earlier, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Russian assets in the West would remain frozen until Russia “pays for the damage caused to Ukraine.”

On August 23, it became known that Russia had developed a mechanism for the return of assets frozen abroad. The decree on unblocking foreign assets for exchange for Russian ones was jointly prepared by the government and the Central Bank.