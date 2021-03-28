State Duma Deputy Mikhail Sheremet called on the investigating authorities to open a criminal case against the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexei Reznikov and put him on the wanted list for threatening to expel Russians from Crimea.

The parliamentarian called the statement of the Ukrainian official “outrageous”. According to him, it should not go unpunished. “RIA News”…

“It is necessary to impose sanctions against such citizens. I also call on the investigating authorities to assess Reznikov’s words regarding the threat to the life of the citizens of the Russian Federation. It is necessary to initiate a criminal case against Reznikov and put him on the wanted list, ”Sheremet said.

Earlier, on March 27, Reznikov said that if Crimea was “returned” to Ukraine, the Kiev authorities intend to expel Russian citizens from there. He called the settlement of the peninsula by Russians a “war crime” and threatened Moscow with international legal responsibility.

In response to this statement, Sergei Tsekov, a member of the international committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, compared Reznikov with the character of the saying “Meli, Emelya, your week”.

Crimea became a region of Russia after a referendum held there in the spring of 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents voted to join Russia. Kiev considers Crimea to be its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea have democratically voted in full accordance with international law for reunification with the Russian Federation. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimea issue is “finally closed.”