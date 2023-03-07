RT: Deputy Bessarab urged to avoid delays in the process of supporting military personnel

Member of the State Duma Committee on Labour, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs Svetlana Bessarab, commenting in an interview with RT The idea to replicate the project to create a “mobilized family passport” throughout the country called for avoiding delays in the process of supporting military personnel.

As the deputy stated, escorting the families of military personnel in one format or another is already working in every Russian region. According to her, all guarantees to the military will need to be included in the “passport of the mobilized”. According to Bessarab, the innovation will “eliminate bureaucracy.”

On Monday, March 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the idea to distribute in the country a project to create a “mobilized family passport”. As planned, it will reflect the needs of each military family.