Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science Maxim Zaitsev urged to allow foreign students to enter Russia. He sent a corresponding appeal to the head of the Ministry of Education and Science Valery Falkov, reports RIA News…

The letter states that the deputy receives a large number of applications from foreign students, especially those with CIS citizenship. “They will have to continue to study in a distance form, which significantly reduces the quality of the knowledge provided in theoretical disciplines, does not make it possible to conduct practical classes”, –

Zaitsev emphasized.

In addition, the teaching staff has a double burden due to the need to duplicate the curriculum in a distance format.

The parliamentarian called on the department, together with the government’s coordinating council to combat the spread of coronavirus, to provide foreign students with permission to enter Russia “in order to implement a full and continuous learning process from Russian universities.”

In March, Russian authorities restricted the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons into the country. In July, the border was opened to foreign citizens who must undergo treatment in Russian medical organizations or have a close relative, guardian or guardian in need of care. This list does not include foreign students studying at Russian universities. They can enter Russia on the same grounds as other foreigners.