Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science Maxim Zaitsev called for allowing foreign students to enter Russia, reports RIA News.

It is reported that Zaitsev sent an appeal to the head of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov, noting that he had received many requests from foreign students.

“Foreign students will be forced to continue their education in a distance form, which significantly reduces the quality of the knowledge provided in theoretical disciplines, does not make it possible to conduct practical classes and creates an additional organizational load on the teaching staff due to the need to duplicate the curriculum in a distance format,” he explained parliamentarian.

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation reported that students and employees of Russian universities will not be required to take tests for the presence of coronavirus before the start of the academic year.

At the same time, as specified in the department, foreigners will be able to attend classes only after observing 14-day isolation from the date of entry into the territory of Russia, with a PCR test for a new coronavirus on days 10-12.

For foreign students who will not be able to return to Russia before September 1, the ministry is developing, together with the leadership of universities, accessible training formats, in particular, at Moscow State University, the beginning of the academic year is planned for such students in a remote format.

Recall that in March, the Russian government restricted the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons into the country to prevent the penetration of a new coronavirus infection into Russia.