State Duma deputy Khamzaev called for the abolition of the “stupid” Unified State Examination

State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev believes that in Russia it is worth abandoning the unified state exam (USE). He expressed his position to the agency RIA News.

The parliamentarian commented on the statement by President Vladimir Putin about the need to return to the country’s traditional term of study in universities from 4 to 6 years. “I advocate the abolition of the unified state exam, the most imposed test, which fools the preparation of our children for studying in higher educational institutions,” the deputy said.

On December 15, the Ministry of Education and Rosobrnadzor approved the USE schedule for 2023. It follows that the main stage of passing the final exam will be held from May 26 to June 20. The first exam will be held on May 26 in geography, literature and chemistry, and on May 29 in the Russian language. The Unified State Examination will end with an exam in computer science – it will be held on June 19 and 20.

The minimum for admission to universities for 2023-2024 was 40 points for the Unified State Examination for the Russian language, literature and geography, 39 points for mathematics, physics, biology and chemistry, 35 points for history, 30 points for a foreign language, 44 points for computer science and 45 points for social studies.