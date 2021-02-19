State Duma Deputy Alexei Kurinny urged Russians to refuse to participate in the “windmill parties”. A member of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection spoke about this in an interview with “Moscow 24”.

The parliamentarian commented on the idea of ​​some parents that it is worth bringing uninfected children to visit those who have already contracted the smallpox virus, so that the child deliberately gets sick, suffers the disease at a young age and gets natural immunity. Kurinny noted that official medicine does not welcome this kind of practice, since any infection of a child, even with a low probability of complications, is in any case an uncontrolled spread of the disease. He also stressed that the organizers of such events not only violate the rules of quarantine for smallpox, but also with the onset of serious consequences for infected children, they may be criminally liable.

It is noted that announcements about the holding of “wind parties” appear especially often in February-March. Many parents believe that a child should have chickenpox before going to school.

Earlier, biosafety expert Nikolai Durmanov disclosed the danger of deliberate attempts to get infected with coronavirus in order to develop antibodies to the disease. Durmanov noted that this idea appeared about 300-350 years ago, when smallpox was rampant and there was no vaccine for the disease.