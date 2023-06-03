State Duma deputy Gavrilov urged developers not to sell cells to Russians under the guise of apartments

State Duma deputy from the Communist Party faction Sergei Gavrilov urged developers not to sell cells of five square meters to Russians under the guise of apartments. His words lead RIA News.

He noted that dozens of variants of “world-apartments” less than ten square meters are presented in the advertisements for sale.

Gavrilov emphasized that such “cells” in new buildings, even those provided for by the documentation, cannot be called housing, since capsule apartments of five or six square meters do not even fit into the standard for providing housing in emergency situations, which is six square meters per person.

The deputy recalled that the norm of living space for one person is 33 square meters, for two – 42, and for a family of three – at least 18 squares for each.

According to the parliamentarian, it is impossible to register in storage rooms that do not meet the standards, since according to the law it is impossible to register in non-residential premises.

Gavrilov urged not to infringe on the housing rights of Russians in the interests of business and to resolve this issue.

Earlier, the Central Bank warned that Russia doubled the minimum down payment on a mortgage. From June 1, 2023, the minimum mortgage payment is not 10, but 20 percent. Six months later, from January 1, 2024, the entry fee will become even more expensive – it will rise to 30 percent.