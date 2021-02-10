State Duma deputy and head of the Just Russia faction Sergei Mironov is sure that there are three ways to increase the pensions of Russians. The parliamentarian told about them URA.RU Wednesday, February 10th.

The first way, according to the deputy, is to reduce non-core expenses of the Pension Fund.

He also proposed to increase from 10% to 22% contributions to the PFR for Russians, whose incomes amount to more than 1 million 465 thousand rubles a year.

In addition, Mironov is sure that the abolition of tax breaks for exporters of raw materials could bring an additional 2 trillion rubles to the budget.

On January 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to submit proposals on the indexation of pensions of working pensioners

By February 1, the issue of indexing pensions was worked out in the Russian government. On the same day, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation sent proposals for indexation to the Cabinet of Ministers. At the same time, the State Duma announced work on the issue of indexing the pensions of working pensioners.

In 2021, indexation for pensioners is planned at a level higher than inflation and will amount to 4-4.1%. Indexation for non-working pensioners has already been carried out by 6.3%.

Pensions of working pensioners have not been indexed since January 1, 2016. This was done to reduce the deficit of the Russian Pension Fund.