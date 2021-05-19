The first deputy head of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Konstantin Zatulin told on the air of the radio station “Moscow speaking” about Russia’s mistake in relations with Ukraine. According to him, in the 90s, Moscow made a serious mistake in bilateral relations with Kiev.

Talking to the presenter, the parliamentarian suggested why Russia did not include Ukraine in the list of unfriendly states, which included the United States and the Czech Republic. “Ukraine is simple, let’s say this, including our sin. Because our policy of the 90s is connected with Ukraine; our thoughtlessness, when we, on the basis of the best intentions, waved the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership, without providing any guarantees, conditions of control over this friendship, cooperation and partnership, it all resulted in what resulted, ”Zatulin said.

The deputy drew attention to the fact that Kiev throughout the entire period of its independence seeks to evade responsibility, because “they are not to blame for anything, they are being used – America is using against Russia, Russia is using against America. In the end, we believed in it, we believe that Ukraine is not a successful state ”. According to Zatulin, “the fight for Ukraine is not over yet.”

The list of Russia’s “enemies” was published on May 14th. The USA and the Czech Republic got there. This happened against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between Moscow and Washington and Prague. As Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, the list could be expanded, “although we would not want this list of states to become dimensionless,” the Deputy Minister stressed.