The charges brought against a Russian citizen in Italy are far-fetched and provocative, Anton Morozov, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Relations, told Izvestia on Wednesday, March 31.

Earlier that day, it became known that a Russian officer and a captain of the Italian Navy were detained on March 30 in Rome on suspicion of spying for the Russian Federation. On the day of his arrest, Russian ambassador Sergei Razov was summoned to the Italian Foreign Ministry.

Despite the fact that Russia is not interested in aggravating relations with European states and especially with Italy, in this case it will be necessary to answer in a mirror-like manner, the deputy believes.

“We have very good friendly relations with Italy, and we are generally interested in building friendly relations with all EU countries. But recently, unfortunately, cases of provocations against our diplomats who work in Russian embassies have become more frequent, ”Morozov said.

In his opinion, anti-Russian sentiments are artificially whipped up by Western special services in order to form an image of an enemy out of Russia. The parliamentarian noted that this is absolutely unacceptable.

The arrest operation took place during a secret meeting between espionage suspects immediately after the Italian officer handed over classified documents in exchange for money.

After the completion of official procedures, the officer was arrested, and the position of a foreign citizen “is being considered in connection with his diplomatic status.” In a statement, the ROS carabinieri special forces called the Russian officer “accredited at the embassy in Italy.”

In December 2020, the Netherlands ordered the exile of two Russian diplomats on espionage charges.

The country’s intelligence and security service reported that diplomats tried to obtain confidential information from IT companies and institutions. Two persons were declared persona non grata by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.