The State Duma terminated the powers of the richest deputy of 2022, Blotsky

The State Duma terminated the powers of the richest deputy of the lower house of parliament, a member of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation faction Vladimir Blotsky. Writes about this RIA News.

“Consider the powers of State Duma deputy Vladimir Nikolayevich Blotsky, elected in the federal electoral district as part of the federal list of candidates for State Duma deputy nominated by the political party “Communist Party of the Russian Federation”, to be terminated early,” says the draft resolution of the Duma.

The powers of the parliamentarian have been terminated since December 4, 2023, based on a written statement from the deputy himself.

Earlier it became known that the State Duma was discussing the issue of depriving the mandate of two LDPR deputies, Boris Paikin and Yuri Napso, as they were skipping meetings.

As follows from the data from the system for analyzing voting results at State Duma meetings, Napso has not voted at plenary sessions since April 11, 2023. Only on November 1, the parliamentarian began voting again – on this day, “for systematic failure to fulfill parliamentary duties,” deputies Vasily Vlasov and Vadim Belousov were deprived of their mandates.