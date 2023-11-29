Deputy Khamzaev supported the introduction of a “loyalty agreement” for foreigners

A member of the State Duma Security Committee, Sultan Khamzaev, commented on the proposal of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs to oblige foreigners entering the country to sign a “loyalty agreement”, which would, among other things, prohibit discrediting Russian policies. The deputy shared his opinion with Lenta.ru.

“I think this is a great, right idea. It corresponds to the concept of self-esteem. My home is my rules, only on a different, state level. We are always happy to see everyone, feel at home, but don’t forget that you are a guest,” the parliamentarian said.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs came up with the idea of ​​​​introducing the concept of a “loyalty agreement” – all foreign citizens entering Russia would have to sign it. It talks about the prohibition for foreigners during their stay or residence in Russia to interfere with the actions of public authorities, discredit foreign and domestic government policies, as well as public authorities and their officials.

“Consent of loyalty is the permission of the state bodies of the Russian Federation for the entry of a foreign citizen into the Russian Federation, on the one hand, and the consent of a foreign citizen, expressed by entering the Russian Federation, in compliance with the prohibitions established in order to protect the national interests of the Russian Federation, on the other hand,” – follows from the document.

The Kremlin refused to comment on the idea. “We have no comment,” said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, answering a question from journalists about the corresponding initiative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.