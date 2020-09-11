Double value tags in shops can be price introducing, as a result of they might enable consumers to manage producers and sellers. With these phrases, the thought of ​​the Union of Customers of Russia was supported by Nikolai Ryzhak, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Safety and Anti-Corruption, experiences RIA News…

In his opinion, the rise within the variety of management devices contributes to the event of civil society and additional facilitates the work of the fiscal authorities. The extra data, the extra causes for residents to demand from the producer and retail chains to adjust to the established norms.

“We’re giving an necessary device into the arms of each citizen, into the arms of each purchaser: there is no such thing as a have to be ashamed to look, there is no such thing as a have to be ashamed to manage,” he harassed.

The rationale for such an initiative was the methods that producers and sellers go to to current their items as cheaper than they really are. For instance, promote 950 milliliters of milk as a liter. So as to not mislead the customer, the specialists proposed to moreover point out the price of the products per unit of weight or quantity.

Such a proposal was despatched to the Ministry of Business and Commerce. Nevertheless, the division doesn’t agree with him. As famous within the press service, extreme data will confuse consumers and might be inconvenient for them. As well as, sellers can change the font on value tags to avoid wasting house or use abbreviations that have an effect on the benefit of notion of knowledge.

Earlier, the Ministry of Business and Commerce additionally proposed to desert the obligatory e book of complaints in shops, as a result of in a market economic system it seems to be like an anachronism.