Deputy Zhurova supported the decision of Russian channels not to show the Olympics

Olympic champion, First Deputy Chairperson of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova supported the decision of Russian TV channels not to show the Olympic Games in Paris. She shared her opinion on this matter in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“We need to understand who is paying for this story, at whose expense is the broadcast paid for? If it is a fairly large sum, then what is the point? Most people were ready to watch the Olympics only if our people were performing,” Zhurova said.

At the same time, the Olympic champion noted that it will be possible to watch competitions of interest to spectators on the Internet.

“If we say that this is still necessary, for example, children need to learn a number of sports, [будет возможность посмотреть] via the Internet. Even I will probably watch some sports, some finals. But most people who are not into one or another sport are not interested in watching without ours. Therefore, there is no point in channels spending money on this,” the deputy concluded.

Earlier, the Sports.ru portal reported that Russian TV channels would not show the Olympic Games for the first time in 40 years. It is noted that the decision is due to the fact that domestic athletes will only be able to compete in the competitions as neutrals.

On July 6, the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) announced that representatives of the national team who received an invitation to the 2024 Olympic Games would refuse to participate in the Olympics. They noted that the Russian side does not accept the unsportsmanlike principle of selection for the Games.