The bill on indexation by 8.6% of pensions for military pensioners from January 1, 2022 was submitted by the government of the Russian Federation to the State Duma. Document text posted in the Duma electronic database on February 10.

“The bill was prepared in accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation, adopted at the operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on January 21, 2022, on the indexation of “military” pensions from January 1, 2022 above the inflation rate,” the explanatory note says .

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had prepared a bill on indexation of pensions for military pensioners.

On February 1, a law on the indexation of pensions by 8.6% came into force in Russia. The surcharge will come automatically along with the February payment. Non-working pensioners in Moscow and the Moscow region began to receive indexed pensions from February 3. The average insurance pension increased by about 1.5 thousand rubles compared to the previous year and amounted to 18,984 rubles. The Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) indicated that all payments will be made automatically.

The law on the indexation of insurance pensions by 8.6% was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 28. Arguing for the need to index pensions above the level of inflation, the head of state pointed out that the decisions taken earlier would not be able to cover the expenses of pensioners due to rising prices.

On February 3, the FIU said that the right to an insurance pension gives an insurance period. Currently, 13 years of service is required for retirement. In addition, it was noted that “special length of service” is length of service in certain types of work, which gives the right to an early pension.