In Russia, it is impossible to carry out a one-step and widespread transition to a four-day working week. This should be done gradually, Regnum cites the opinion of State Duma deputy Sergei Vostretsov.

Related materials Thin ice Melting glaciers threaten to destroy the planet. But Russia can benefit from this Land of the Soviets Companies around the world are losing billions to bad consultations. Russia is also in danger

“I believe that first the transition should be for those who want it. It will be for some specific industries or for women at first – all these are debatable things, ”he said.

For the first time, Tatiana Potyaeva, the Ombudsman of Moscow, spoke about the introduction of a shortened working week for women. She explained her initiative by the fact that women have a big load – “to combine work and all the worries that are.”

Later, Vostretsov called the transition to a four-day working week inevitable. He said that the only question is how and when it will be held. Ombudsman for the observance of the rights of entrepreneurs in the field of compliance with labor legislation Dmitry Porochkin suggested testing the four-day at volunteer companies throughout the year.

At the same time, more than a quarter of Russians (26 percent) believe that the country does not need a transition to a four-day working week and new public holidays.