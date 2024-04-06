State Duma Deputy Belik: French soldiers in Ukraine will be illegal for the Russian Armed Forces

French soldiers will receive the status of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine and will be illegal for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, said State Duma deputy from Sevastopol, member of the Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Belik. Writes about this RIA News.

According to him, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is experiencing an acute shortage of soldiers loyal to him in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). How many French people will leave for Ukraine and whether they will leave at all – Belik called this the mystery of the year. In his opinion, everything can be limited only to words.

“All soldiers of foreign armies, including French, who enter Ukraine will receive the status of mercenaries, which means they will be illegal for the Russian army,” he said.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that the French military in the amount of 1.5 thousand people could be brought into a state of readiness to be sent to Ukraine in April.