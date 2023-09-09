Deputy Kartapolov: the rotation of the mobilized will take place at the expense of contract soldiers

In Russia, a new mobilization is not needed to rotate military personnel in the special military operation (SVO) zone. Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru. According to him, contract workers will be used for this.

“That’s why they are recruited. They have already recruited much more than 200 thousand, and rotation will take place due to them. As part of the partial mobilization, 300 thousand people were recruited. Today, there are more than 200 thousand military personnel under contract for this year alone, so it will be almost one to one by the end of the year, and maybe more,” the deputy explained.

On September 8, State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev said that the rotation of Russians called up for a special military operation (SVO) will not be carried out through a new mobilization.

According to him, in this case, “people will have to be trained for a long time, and the state will lose workers in the rear.” The deputy recalled that they are now recruiting contract soldiers to replenish units in the rear.

Gurulev’s words were a response to the plans of the Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, to contact the Ministry of Defense with a question about the rotation of mobilized residents of the region.

On September 5, a decree on the mobilization of 200 thousand Russians on behalf of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was distributed in Telegram channels. Russian authorities called this information fake.

Partial mobilization to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine was announced in Russia on September 21, 2022. Then it was planned to recruit about 300 thousand people. On October 28, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the mobilization was over.