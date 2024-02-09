The State Duma said that the West has been preparing a coup in Ukraine since the 2000s

Western countries have been preparing a coup in Ukraine since the 2000s, State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky said. Writes about this RIA News.

He commented on the interview of Russian President Vladimir Putin with American journalist Tucker Carlson. According to the politician, the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv was provoked by a coup.

“And the most important thing is that Kyiv has been moving towards this goal since 2000, when Soros (George Soros is an American banker, billionaire — approx. “Tapes.ru”) and his team began to create children’s camps in Ukraine,” he added. The deputy believes that through children Kyiv began to “drive Nazi ideology into their brains.”

According to Vodolatsky, the results of this work were the events of 2014. The victims of the people who came to power would be pro-Russian regions, the expert pointed out. He recalled that it was precisely to prevent these events that Crimea held a referendum and returned to Russia, and Donbass “took up arms.”

“We came to the aid of the Russian population who live in the southeast of Ukraine,” the politician emphasized.

Earlier, Putin said that the coup was carried out by the armed opposition with the organizational support of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).