Svishchev said he does not see a disaster in the transition of Davis and Smolkin to the Israeli national team

State Duma Deputy Dmitry Svishchev spoke about the possible transition of Russian figure skaters Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin to the Israeli national team. His words lead “Sport Express”.

Svishchev said that he does not see a catastrophe in this situation. “Someone has a nationality, someone’s marital status changes, someone has other reasons. We don’t have tantrums when foreigners receive Russian citizenship,” he stressed.

The fact that Davis, the daughter of Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze, and Smolkin can go to the Israeli national team, was reported on January 16. It was noted that the final decision would be made based on the political situation in the world.

Davis and Smolkin made their senior Russian debut last season. They became eighth at the European Championships and took 14th place at the Beijing Olympics. In the 2022/2023 season, athletes living in the United States refused to compete in Russian tournaments due to problems with documents for leaving the country.