Deputy Mazhuga ruled out the possibility of canceling the mandatory Unified State Examination in 2025

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Science and Higher Education Alexander Mazhuga assessed the prospects of a legislative initiative submitted to the Duma that would abolish the mandatory passing of the Unified State Exam (USE). In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the deputy ruled out the possibility of adopting such a bill.

“Currently, the prospects for this bill are negative, the chamber (State Duma – approx. “Tapes.ru”), in my opinion, will not support it. Today, the Unified State Exam is an objective assessment of the knowledge of graduates of general education institutions,” the parliamentarian said.

The abolition of the Unified State Exam will significantly reduce the opportunity for applicants from the far corners of our homeland to enter universities in other regions. Everyone should be in the same conditions Alexander Mazhuga First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Science and Higher Education See also The brief life of Leonel Messa

Mazhuga also emphasized that the Unified State Exam is being improved every year and adapted to the needs of teachers and students.

“The tasks become multi-stage, they are essentially close to a written exam. Today I would compare the Unified State Exam with a written exam; simply the form of its conduct leads to the fact that we must have the correct answer, which makes it easier to check. But in general, it is no different from the exams that we took at one time,” concluded the Lenta.ru interlocutor.

Previously, a group of LDPR deputies developed a bill that proposes to abolish the mandatory Unified State Exam upon leaving school and give the right to choose between the Unified State Exam and traditional final exams. If adopted, the initiative will come into force on January 1, 2025.

The parliamentarians added that their project will help conduct a better selection among candidates for admission to colleges, schools and technical schools. In addition, the initiative contributes to an increase in the number of people wishing to receive vocational training.