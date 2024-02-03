State Duma Deputy Sheremet: Zaluzhny’s resignation will be a political reprisal

The possible resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny will be political reprisal for him by the country's President Vladimir Zelensky, said State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet. Writes about this RIA News.

According to him, “Zelensky is the same failed manager as Zaluzhny.” The deputy believes that Zelensky canceled the presidential elections in order to stay in power under far-fetched pretexts.

“He tries to blame all his mistakes and failures on his subordinate. Therefore, in this case, Zaluzhny’s possible resignation is not a personnel rotation, but an outright political reprisal,” Sheremet said.

On January 29, several former and current politicians and journalists reported the impending resignation of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was specified that his position will be taken by the current Ukrainian head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov.