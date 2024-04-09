The main change in the procedure for passing the Unified State Exam (USE) in 2024 was the opportunity for graduates to retake one of the subjects before the end of the university admissions campaign. Anatoly Wasserman, a member of the State Duma Committee on Education, spoke about this on Tuesday, April 9.

“Until recently, such an opportunity was not provided for until the end of the admissions campaign – how it turned out, live with it. And compared to the emergence of the very possibility of a retake, so far, in my opinion, the specific features of this process are not very significant,” the deputy noted in a conversation with Lenta.Ru.

The parliamentarian said that the procedure for retaking the Unified State Exam is currently being developed.

“But most likely, based on the results of the first wave of retakes, some improvements will be needed. This is almost inevitable,” he added.

On April 4, the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation and Rospotrebnadzor published a draft order for the new Unified State Examination 2024 schedule, reports NSN. The project provides “the opportunity for graduates who have completed educational programs of secondary general education to retake the Unified State Exam (USE) in one of the subjects of their choice in order to improve their results.”

The press service of Rospotrebnadzor noted that the project has adjusted the timing of some exams so that graduates have time to receive Unified State Examination results in all subjects taken and decide whether they need to retake it. The department also stated that the dates for the first exams and the Unified State Examination in basic subjects will not change.

On May 23, the Unified State Exam will be held in geography, literature and chemistry, on May 28 – in the Russian language, on May 31 – in mathematics at basic and specialized levels, the TV channel reports “360”. At the same time, in the OGE schedule, exams in geography, computer science and social studies have been postponed to June 10.

Earlier, on April 1, it became known that two reserve days would be organized for retaking the Unified State Exam. Speaking about the deadlines for retaking the Unified State Exam, the head of Rosobrnadzor Anzor Muzaev noted that at first the federal service thought about one day, but, according to the regions, it is difficult to take the exam within this period, since confusion may arise in the technical processing.

Before this, on March 6, Muzaev reported that in 2024, school graduates will be able to retake the Unified State Exam in one subject of their choice with the first result canceled. At the same time, initially there was talk about the appearance of this opportunity a little later – in June of this year.

On February 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to the Federal Assembly, proposed giving this opportunity to graduates of educational institutions. He noted that the Unified State Examination mechanism must be improved. In this regard, he proposed giving graduates the opportunity to retake one subject of their choice before the end of the university admissions campaign. On April 1, he instructed the government to take measures to ensure that the possibility of retaking one of the subjects is provided for at the legislative level.