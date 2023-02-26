State Duma speaker Volodin spoke about the laws that come into force in Russia in March

In Russia, a number of laws come into force on March 1. This was recalled by the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, he published comments on the topic in Telegram-channel.

The speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament explained that from March 1, residents of the new regions — the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions — will be provided with social support measures, namely free medical care, pensions and payments for children, allowances and benefits.

In addition, Volodin said that an experiment on the remote sale of prescription drugs will start in Moscow, the Belgorod and Moscow regions in March. “This will make life easier for people with limited mobility,” he suggested.

There will also be a ban on the sale of animals in inappropriate conditions in pet stores and bird markets. “Before, they could be kept without food and water, in cramped conditions, without proper care. Such situations should be excluded,” Volodin urged.

The speaker of the State Duma noted that excise taxes on cigarettes and vape liquids will increase in Russia in March.

In January, Volodin instructed the relevant committees of the lower house of the Russian parliament to make proposals for a possible ban on vapes. The speaker recommended that the deputies study the issues on this topic as a matter of priority.