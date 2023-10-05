Deputy Goryacheva: the higher education system will involve employers

The new higher education system in Russia will involve employers in the training process, said Ksenia Goryacheva, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Science and Higher Education. She listed the features of the upcoming educational program in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The parliamentarian said that an experiment with the education system is currently taking place in ten Russian universities.

“Each university is testing its approach within the framework of the new system that is supposed to be the basic and professional level of education. Universities have carte blanche to introduce all sorts of new practices and create network programs,” the deputy said.

The main emphasis of this experiment, according to the deputy, is to make education in universities more practice-oriented.

“Employers from the first year will be able to select their own personnel, arrange them for internships, organize internships and themselves become involved in organizing the educational process and influence educational programs along the way. This is something that has been awaited for a very long time,” she said.

Goryacheva said that the experiment will be carried out in universities for several years.

It is planned that from 2025 this system will be introduced everywhere. But we will find out what it will be like in 2025 Ksenia GoryachevaFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Science and Higher Education

“Right now these are just hypotheses that are being tested at these experimental sites. The best practices, best tools, conclusions and those risks that will be identified will form the basis of this new system, which will already be introduced everywhere. At the moment, we need to wait a little, and the guys who are completing their studies under the old system should be calm, because their diplomas will also be quoted. They don’t lose anything,” the parliamentarian concluded.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Education and Science Dmitry Afanasyev said that the new higher education system will be introduced in Russian universities from September 1, 2025.

The Bologna education system is a concept adopted in a single educational space by leading European countries that signed the Bologna Declaration in 1999. The Bologna process brings together 48 states. Russia joined it in 2003, after which a two-level education system began to form in the country – bachelor's (four years) and master's (two years). Before this, in Russia, students studied only within the framework of a specialty – they received a diploma after five or six academic years. This form still exists for training in a number of areas and in some universities, but the countries participating in the system, as a rule, equate Russian specialists with bachelors. The Bologna system makes it possible to become a bachelor in one specialty and complete a master's degree in another. The idea is that this allows students to combine knowledge from various fields and choose a profession at the intersection of mastered specialties. In addition to the "bachelor's – master's" system, participation in the Bologna process assumes that participating countries recognize each other's diplomas and also ensure academic exchange between teachers and students.

In June 2022, all Russian universities were excluded from the Bologna education system. Then Afanasyev stated that “four years of undergraduate study turned out to be insufficient for the full formation of knowledge, skills, and competencies.” As a result, some universities introduced a five-year bachelor’s degree.

Subsequently, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a return to the traditional Russian system of training specialists with a training period of four to six years.