Deputy Shkhagoshev: Israeli strikes on Syria will lead to an Arab military bloc

Member of the Duma Security Committee Adalbi Shkhagoshev spoke about the consequences if Israel continues to strike Syria and other countries. About this he reported in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

In his opinion, Israel’s actions could lead to the creation of a military bloc of Arab states.

“The Israelis are hitting Syrian airports. In Lebanon. And they coordinate their actions with the United States. I believe that if Israel attacks Syria, Lebanon, and neighboring states, this could lead to the creation of a military alliance between Arab countries,” said the politician.

On October 22, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched rocket attacks on the airports of Damascus and Aleppo in Syria. The salvoes of rockets occurred at about 5:25 (the time coincides with Moscow) from the Mediterranean Sea west of Latakia and from the Golan Heights.

Now the air harbors are out of action. The attack damaged the runways. This is the second time that Tel Aviv has attacked Syrian targets since the start of the war with Hamas.

Earlier, Russia spoke out about the impact of the Israeli conflict on the operation in Syria.