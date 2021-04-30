The State Duma spoke about the consequences of the abandonment of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline for the European Union. This was stated by Deputy Ruslan Balbek in an interview with RT.

Balbek, commenting on the resolution of the European Parliament calling to stop the implementation of this initiative, said that first of all, with such a development of events, ordinary citizens of the European Union (EU) will suffer. According to him, European voters are bewilderedly watching the actions of their politicians and do not remember why they should pay for someone’s political games out of their own pockets.

European Union members adopted a resolution regulating measures against Russia in the event of a conflict with Ukraine on April 29. According to the resolution, in the event of the outbreak of hostilities, the European Union undertakes to stop the import of oil and gas from the Russian Federation, disconnect Russia from the SWIFT payment system, freeze the European assets of representatives of the Russian authorities and oligarchs and prohibit them from entering the territory of the EU countries. Also, Russian officials involved in war crimes in Ukraine will have to appear before an international court.