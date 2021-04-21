State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet spoke about the attempts of the West to isolate Russia. He stated this RIA News…

Sheremet noted that the events of the last month clearly demonstrated the desire of Western countries to restrain the development of Moscow and prevent it from strengthening in the world arena. According to him, at the suggestion of the United States, “mechanisms of information, economic, political and diplomatic isolation of Russia were launched.” The deputy explained that this is what caused the new sanctions, the expulsion of Russian diplomats, the exacerbation of local conflicts and attempts to disrupt major international projects with the participation of Russia, including the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

In addition, the parliamentarian said that the West is trying to close Russia behind the Iron Curtain, finally cutting off all opportunities for continuing the dialogue. To escalate and aggravate the conflict, the United States chooses countries neighboring with Russia, among which Ukraine plays the main role, Sheremet explained.

Earlier in Ukraine, they talked about the consequences of the rupture of diplomatic relations with Russia. According to the Ukrainian political scientist Pavel Rudyakov, at the moment diplomatic relations between the two countries exist only formally, and all contacts are minimized. The expert stressed that this situation has been going on for several years, and none of the parties is interested in changing the status quo.