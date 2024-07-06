Deputy Nemkin: More than a thousand fraudulent call centers operate in Ukraine

There are over a thousand fraudulent call centers operating in Ukraine that attack Russians. This was reported by RIA News Member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Anton Nemkin.

He noted that such organizations are under the jurisdiction of another state, so Moscow cannot influence their closure.

“Every day, each such “office” makes an average of ten thousand calls, and the “earnings” plans exceed hundreds of thousands of dollars. Moreover, such “call centers” have appeared far from recently,” the deputy explained.

Nemkin added that one of the oldest call centers, which had been operating for decades, was based in Berdyansk, Zaporizhia Oblast. In 2022, Rosgvardia officers discovered an empty room with computer equipment there. An analysis of the information stored there made it possible to determine the structure of the organization, the channels for obtaining data on Russians, conversation scenarios, and technologies.

The deputy added that residents of Kazakhstan, Poland, the Czech Republic, Latvia and English-speaking countries also suffer from the activities of telephone scammers. Russia is currently developing a set of measures that will help stop illegal activities. In particular, Roskomnadzor is considering the possibility of introducing automatic blocking of all calls from abroad and a ban on voice calls through those messengers that refuse to check the authenticity of numbers together with telecom operators.

Earlier, the FSB demanded that telecom operators introduce restrictions on the provision of IP telephony services in order to combat fraudsters.