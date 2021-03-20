The State Duma spoke about attempts to interfere in the parliamentary elections, although the campaign has not officially started yet. This was told by the head of the commission to investigate the facts of interference in the affairs of Russia from outside Vasily Piskarev. His words lead RIA News…

“The election campaign has not officially begun yet, but already now we see a clear activation of foreign structures that will try to influence the expression of the will of our citizens,” he announced, but did not specify which foreign countries were being discussed. He stressed that the elections should be held openly, competitively and in full compliance with Russian electoral legislation.

At the end of February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the proximity of the election campaign increases the degree of discussion in the State Duma, people are demanding tangible changes. He called on the deputies during the election campaign “not just to swear with each other”, but to conduct a constructive dialogue. The President also stressed that Russia will not allow attacks on its sovereignty and attempts to interfere in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The elections of the State Duma deputies of the VIII convocation should take place on a single voting day, September 19. Earlier, experts described three possible scenarios for the election campaign, where the main plan of the authorities is to obtain a constitutional majority by United Russia (ER).