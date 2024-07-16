The State Duma called for establishing departmental records of crimes taking into account nationality

State Duma (SD) deputy Mikhail Matveyev in a conversation with Tsargrad told about the “clever trick” with migrants, referring to the statistics of crimes committed by newcomers.

He explained that when a foreigner receives Russian citizenship, he automatically “disappears” from the departmental statistics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on migrants, adding to the crimes of “citizens of the Russian Federation.” Matveyev pointed out that over the past two decades, about two million people from Central Asia and Transcaucasia have received Russian citizenship.

“It would be interesting to see how many crimes they committed. In my opinion, the artificial exclusion of the “nationality” column of the criminal from departmental statistics does not allow us to fully see the enormous scale of ethnic crime in Russia,” the deputy said, emphasizing the need to restore departmental records of crimes taking into account nationality.

This practice, he said, will help to see the role of certain diasporas in crime statistics.

Earlier, the head of Rosobrnadzor, Anzor Muzaev, proposed accepting children of migrants to study in Russian schools only on the condition that they have the required level of knowledge of the Russian language.