Deputy Delyagin sent an appeal to the head of the Ministry of Defense Belousov after the tragedy with Goodwin

State Duma deputy Mikhail Delyagin sent a letter to Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov with five pieces of advice following the tragedy with scouts Goodwin (Dmitry Lysakovsky) and Ernest (Sergei Gritsai), who were transferred to attack aircraft and did not return from a combat mission. Delyagin also published an appeal to Belousov in his Telegram-channel.

Goodwin and Ernest served in the 87th separate rifle regiment of the Southern Military District and were engaged in reconnaissance using drones. In September, they reported a conflict with the command and a criminal component in the actions of their superiors and said that they were transferred from reconnaissance UAVs to attack aircraft. In a video message, the military added that they were sent to the assault “one way.” The fighters did not return from the assault. After the incident, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov instructed Colonel General Viktor Goremykin and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Valery Gerasimov, to sort out the situation together with the FSB.

In his address to the head of the Ministry of Defense, the deputy stated that the situation with the intelligence officers revealed “systemic problems” in a number of units, and to solve them, the deputy’s five pieces of advice should be used. First of all, Delyagin suggested that Belousov be instructed to amend the Combat Regulations of the Russian Armed Forces so that the document takes into account the fact that troops are using drones en masse. Another piece of advice that the deputy gave Belousov was to adjust the staffing schedules of military units. From the deputy’s message, it follows that this would help avoid situations where a drone operator is classified as a “shooter.”

In addition, Delyagin proposed that the Minister of Defense issue an order similar to the document signed in 1942 by General Secretary Joseph Stalin.

Issue an order similar to the order (…) of Stalin (…) “On the use of tankers according to their specialty”, categorically prohibiting the use of non-specialty personnel (including in assault units of representatives of military specialties that require complex training) Mikhail Delyagin

Earlier, Goodwin’s widow, codenamed Hedgehog, said that she still knows nothing about the bodies of her husband and Ernest, and that they are officially listed as missing.