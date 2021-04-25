The State Duma saw a connection between the discord with the Czech Republic and the attempt on the life of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The head of the Duma International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said in an interview with Parlamentskaya Gazeta about the US involvement in “unleashing a diplomatic war.”

“Prague has decided to become a cover for Washington after the failed coup d’etat in Belarus and the physical elimination of President Lukashenko and to bring absurd accusations against Russia. All these accusations are lies, and they are intended for not very smart people, ”Slutsky says.

According to the deputy, the chain of expulsion of Russian diplomats by European countries “further discord relations with the Czech Republic and the European Union.” Slutsky considered the prospects for the development of the foreign policy situation “sad.”

Earlier, Slutsky criticized the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Slovakia and stressed that the response to provocative actions would be swift and adequate.

On April 22, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek announced that the republic would reduce the number of employees of the Russian embassy in Prague, thereby equating it with the number of employees of its diplomatic mission in Moscow. In addition, the Czech Republic called on its European partners to do the same.

On April 17, Lukashenka announced that an attempt was planned on him and his children. According to the head of state, the task of elimination was approved by the top leadership of the United States. Later, the Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed the information about the assassination attempt and the attempted military coup.