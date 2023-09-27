MP Slutsky called Trudeau’s apology for honoring the SS man pathetic babble

The head of the Duma International Committee and Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party Leonid Slutsky commented on the apology made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the presence of an SS man in the country’s parliament. He spoke about this in a conversation with RIA News.

Slutsky ridiculed Trudeau’s apology for the scandal with the SS man and called it pathetic babble of an excuse. In his opinion, the Canadian prime minister took this step against the backdrop of a public scandal, and not out of sincere feelings. The State Duma deputy recalled that Vladimir Zelensky, “an ideological follower of Nazi ideology,” was also present in parliament at that moment.

The parliamentarian also called for not allowing the incident to go ahead and demanded an international judicial and legal assessment as a crime to rehabilitate fascism. “All such apologies are worthless, all crocodile tears only show the real insides of Western politicians,” he concluded.

On September 22, 98-year-old veteran of the 14th Grenadier Division of the SS Galicia, Yaroslav Hunka, was invited to a meeting of the Canadian Parliament in honor of the visit of Vladimir Zelensky, whom the Speaker of the House of Commons, Rota, introduced to the applause of the audience as “a fighter for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War.” ” The incident caused a wave of outrage both in Russia and in Western countries.