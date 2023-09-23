Deputy Ivlev criticized Kyiv’s call for the population to leave Crimea

State Duma deputy, Major General of the Reserve Leonid Ivlev called the call of the Ukrainian authorities for the residents of Crimea to leave the peninsula for the period of “de-occupation” a manifestation of depression from failures at the front. Writes about this RIA News.

“Kyiv has been preparing to seize Crimea since March 16, 2014, after units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shamefully fled from Crimea. The Kyiv regime is not succeeding in anything, and it will never succeed,” he noted.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk on her social networks called on Crimeans to leave the peninsula and wait out the “de-occupation” in territory controlled by the Kyiv authorities or in third countries.

To this, Leonid Ivlev said that Vereshchuk “behaves like a chicken that hasn’t even sat on the nest yet, but is already cackling in advance that it will lay the biggest egg.”

According to the State Duma deputy, Crimea is reliably protected, and Crimeans throughout the country are preparing to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the referendum on reunification with Russia.