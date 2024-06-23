Kartapolov: if the nuclear doctrine changes, the time for using nuclear weapons may change

If Russia’s nuclear doctrine changes, the timing of the use of nuclear weapons (nuclear weapons) may change. This was stated by the head of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Kartapolov, whose words are quoted RIA News.

According to him, everything will depend on how the military-political situation changes. The deputy explained that the nuclear doctrine reflects Russia’s reaction to what is happening around the country.

“If we see that the challenges and threats increase, it means that we can correct something in it regarding the timing of the use of nuclear weapons and making a decision on this use,” the parliamentarian said.

At the same time, Kartapolov emphasized that it is too early to talk about this at the moment.

During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which took place on June 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that the nuclear doctrine could be changed in the future. Then the head of state recalled that, according to this doctrine, the use of nuclear weapons is possible only “in exceptional cases, in the event of a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.”

On June 20, Putin said that Moscow was thinking about possible changes to the country’s nuclear doctrine. “We are now thinking about what could be changed in the nuclear doctrine. In any case, we know that the potential enemy is working on this, on new elements related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons,” he said.