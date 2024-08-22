Deputy Drapeko: There is no legal basis in the Russian Federation to prohibit Meladze from speaking

There is no legal basis in Russia to ban singer Valery Meladze from performing, said the first deputy chair of the State Duma Committee on Culture Elena Drapeko. This is how she responded to the artist’s plans to return to performing in Russia in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Well, what can we do? Just don’t go to his concerts and urge others not to go. We don’t have a regulatory basis to ban [Меладзе выступать]”, – commented Drapeko.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Shot reported that Valery Meladze plans to return to performing in Russia in June 2025. It is noted that the artist is considering the possibility of holding an anniversary tour for his sixtieth birthday.

According to the channel, the singer has already clarified through connections that there is in fact no ban on his concert activities in the country, despite complaints from public figures.