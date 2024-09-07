Deputy Chepa said that the West rejected Kyiv’s request to strike at Russia, weighing the risks

The West rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to strike deep into Russia after weighing the risks, says Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. This is how he responded to the US decision in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“Despite the fact that Zelensky took all the steps to get Ramstein to agree on strikes deep into Russia, it did not work out. Because the West is really weighing the danger that they have already brought the world to the brink. This is fraught. This is not part of the plans of the United States of America – confrontation to such an extent,” Chepa said.

According to the MP, the US is trying to contain the conflict to such an extent that Ukraine and Russia exhaust their economies as much as possible.

“But it is impossible to coordinate all actions. This threatens in any case with some actions that are unpredictable for them. They understand this and politicians in many countries understand this well, that today many things are not going according to their plans. Therefore, weighing the risks of what could happen, naturally, Zelensky was not given such an opportunity,” he concluded.

Earlier, The Washington Post (WP) reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky failed to convince Western allies to allow lifting restrictions on strikes deep into Russian territory.

According to the newspaper, such a “public impasse highlights the rising stakes for the Ukrainian leader” as the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) suffer “constant losses” on the front lines.