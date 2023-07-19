MP Zhurova surprised by US plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan over Russia

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova commented on media reports about the intentions of the White House to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan due to violation of sanctions against Russia. In an interview with Lenta.ru, the deputy expressed confidence that such measures would not affect Russian-Kyrgyz relations.

“The question is how the United States will track this, what part of the trade between Russia and Kyrgyzstan is sanctioned goods, and what is not. I don’t know how they will control this, create some kind of commission, perhaps completely stop the trade? Especially if the payments are made in rubles through our financial settlement systems,” the parliamentarian said.

Moreover, Zhurova stressed that the United States will not be able to “quarrel” Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

“It is clear that they are trying to close all the ways for us, but by this moment we will already be able to develop enough so that there is no need to interact with other countries so that they bring us something,” the deputy added.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that the US authorities are preparing economic measures against Kyrgyzstan due to suspicions of circumventing sanctions imposed against Russia. It is noted that in this way they want to force Kyrgyzstan to stop exporting sanctioned goods to Russia.

“Administration [американского президента Джо] Biden is preparing new economic measures to force the country to stop this trade, ”the publication says.

Commenting on this information, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will continue to develop relations with Kyrgyzstan, despite the likely imposition of US sanctions against Bishkek.

“We intend to further develop our bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan, which we highly value, and also all formats of our joint integration,” said the Kremlin spokesman.