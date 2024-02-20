Sheremet on the supply of ATACMS missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces: the United States must be recognized as an aggressor country

If the United States supplies Ukraine with updated ATACMS missiles with increased range, they must be recognized as an aggressor country. State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet said this, reacting to American media data, he is quoted as saying RIA News.

This is how the parliamentarian commented on information from NBC TV channel sources in the government, according to which, after several months of requests from Ukrainian officials, the administration of current US President Joe Biden is working to transfer new ATACMS extended-range ballistic missiles to Ukraine. Now, officials say, the United States is leaning toward possibly sending a longer-range version of the missile that would allow Ukraine to strike the Crimean Peninsula.

“The United States must be recognized as an aggressor country. We are well aware that while supplying Ukraine with lethal weapons, American instructors also go there to service their military developments. For example, those same Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems,” the deputy replied.

In his opinion, the United States is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine and is one of its parties. Thus, American troops are traveling to Ukraine under the guise of mercenaries, and NATO reconnaissance drones are coordinating missile attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Crimea.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky discussed with the bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives the supply of American long-range ATACMS missiles to Kyiv, but could not agree on this. The meeting also discussed the provision of Patriot air defense systems.