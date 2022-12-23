Deputy Zavarzin: State Duma will study the issue of deferment from mobilization for clergy

The State Duma will certainly study the issue of deferment from mobilization for the clergy after a corresponding call from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’. This was stated by Viktor Zavarzin, a member of the Defense Committee of the Lower House of Parliament, in an interview with the radio station. “Moscow Speaks”.

“There is such an initiative from them, but so far there is no question anywhere about the postponement of the conscription of these servants (clerics – approx. “Tapes.ru”). There is a presidential decree [России Владимира Путина] about mobilized, it works. Everything is clearly marked there. They promised me to report in more detail, I set the task to the General Staff – specifically, what was what and how, ”the deputy responded to the Patriarch’s appeal.

Related materials:

According to him, when it comes to partial mobilization, the clergy can play a “spiritual role among the same military personnel.” Zavarzin assured that the issue would be studied in detail.

Earlier, Patriarch Kirill asked to legislate the deferral of mobilization for clergy, explaining that the holy canons of the Church strictly forbid clergy from entering military service. He noted that during the partial mobilization of the Russian Orthodox Church, it was possible to agree with the Ministry of Defense, but this was not enshrined in law.

On December 21, Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu announced that more than 830,000 people had been released from partial mobilization in Russia. These Russians worked at enterprises of the military-industrial complex and in other socially important state sectors.