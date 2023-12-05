State Duma Deputy Sheremet: Western reconnaissance drones over the Black Sea must be shot down

Western drones involved in preparing attacks on Crimea must be shot down, as is the case with drones directly involved in the raids. This was stated by RIA News State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet.

On the night of December 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to carry out a massive attack on the peninsula. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 35 drones were intercepted over the Sea of ​​Azov and Crimea.

According to Sheremet, each attack is preceded by extended flights of Western reconnaissance drones over the Black Sea and near Crimea. These devices collect data and transmit it to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the deputy said. In this regard, reconnaissance drones should be declared as legitimate military targets and destroyed, he added.

This spring, an American MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea. The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that the drone was flying towards the Russian border with its transponders turned off and violated the boundaries of the airspace regime in the Crimean Peninsula.